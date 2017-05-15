HE'S BASICALLY KNOWN FOR THE ONLY TWO GEMS HE EVER MADE:

Statistic Description: Total Zone Total Fielding Runs Above Avg The number of runs above or below average the player was worth based on the number of plays made. This number combines the Rtz, Rdp, Rof, Rcatch numbers into a total defensive contribution. See the glossary section for a more complete explanation. Provided by BaseballProjection.com





Note that seasons prior to 1876 are not included in single-season marks, but are included in career marks.





Minimum of 1000 IP, 3000 PA, 500 games (fielding, 500 IP for Ps), 200 stolen base attempts (catchers) or 80 stolen base attempts (baserunners only since 1951) or 100 decisions for career and active leaderboards for rate statistics.





This statistic is computed from play-by-play data which is only complete from 1974 to the present. From 1930-1973, the data is incomplete, though for most seasons only less than 20 games per season total are missing. Please see our page on data coverage for a full view of the data used to create these lists.