GONNA HAVE TO FIRE HIM TOO:

Piece by piece, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe undermined recent White House explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday.





Since President Donald Trump's surprise ouster of Comey on Tuesday, the White House has justified his decision, in part, by saying that the director had lost the confidence of the rank and file of the FBI as well as the public in general.





"That is not accurate," McCabe said in a response to a senator's question about the White House assertions. "I can tell you also that Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does to this day." [...]





McCabe called the investigation "highly significant" -- another contradiction of the White House portrayal -- and assured senators Comey's firing will not hinder it. He promised senators he would tolerate no interference from the White House and would not provide the administration with updates on its progress.





"You cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing," he declared.