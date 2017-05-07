GLOBALIZATION IS ANGLOFICATION:

Iran's supreme leader on Sunday criticized the government of President Hassan Rouhani for promoting a "Western-influenced" United Nations education plan which his hardline allies have said contradicts Islamic principles. [...]





Khamenei did not give details of his opposition to the UNESCO plan, but hardline commentators in Iran have said its promotion of gender equality in education contravened Islam.





"How can a so-called international body which is under the influence of the great powers allow itself to assign duties for countries with different histories, cultures and civilizations?" said Khamenei, who often warns of a "soft war" mounted by the West to topple Iran's Islamic government.