GET THOSE LITTLE FINGERS AWAY FROM ME:

This afternoon in Tel Aviv, President Donald Trump reached for his wife's hand. Rather than indulge him with human touch, the sort of human touch regular married people who like each other might engage in, the reluctant First Lady swatted his hand away. This wasn't done backstage before an event, or in the privacy of a place where it was safe to assume there weren't any cameras. No, Melania has grown bolder in her push to telegraph her disdain for Donald. She did it as she and her husband joined Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife in a photo op. She did it in front of a veritable United Nations of news cameras. She did it so the whole world could see. She doesn't care if he's embarrassed, and it completely rules.