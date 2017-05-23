FOCUS GROUP:

The commissioners in October unanimously agreed to prioritize investigations into complaints about foreign spending. And in some ways, the FEC's inquiry into Trump and Russia could offer greater transparency, accountability and focus than the congressional or law enforcement investigations.





FBI and congressional investigators are looking into a wide array of potential legal violations, most of which have little to do with the 2016 presidential election -- from omissions on foreign lobbying and personal income filings to money laundering and hacking. And there's little evidence that they're narrowing their focus.





The FEC, on the other hand, is charged exclusively with monitoring and enforcing the Federal Election Campaign Act. It bars foreign nationals, companies or governments from donating to U.S. campaign committees or from making expenditures "for the purpose of influencing" an election, and it also prohibits campaigns from coordinating with outside entities, including foreign ones.