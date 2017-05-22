FLUFFER-NUTTER:

The obsequious praise offered by President Trump to the Saudis was also embarrassing, and completely unnecessary. "I have always heard about the splendor of your country and the kindness of your citizens, but words do not do justice to the grandeur of this remarkable place," the president said to an audience of dictators, layabouts, and thieves who operate one of the most unforgiving, corrupt, and brutal dictatorships in the history of the world. While he is hardly the first president to sacrifice himself on the altar of America's strange alliance with the Saudis, he certainly outdid himself in the extent to which he was determined to fluff the fragile egos of his royal benefactors. Saudi elites who are still bitter that former President Obama didn't dance eagerly to their every demand surely went to bed satisfied last night. Trump has never met a ruthless potentate that he didn't like, and he certainly didn't break any new ground yesterday.