EVERYONE WANTS TO ANGLOFY:





Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has won re-election by a large margin, Iran's government-run television network said Saturday.

Rouhani led early vote counts with more than 22 million votes against his main challenger Ebrahim Raisi's 15.5 million, Reuters reports. Rouhani has been seen as a reformer in Iran's largely conservative society, and embraced modest efforts to reach out to the rest of the world in his first term.

Rohani appeared to have benefited from a large turnout that forced polls to stay open until midnight, NPR's Peter Kenyon reports. More than 40 million out of 56 million eligible voters cast their ballots, Iran's interior ministry said, as reported by The Guardian.





The sob's refuse to be who the Right insists they are...





Meanwhile, the choice between neo-liberalism and Nationalism was so stark the Ayatollah actually got the sort of turnout he usually has to pretend they had.



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 20, 2017 7:21 AM

