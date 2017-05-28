Two weeks ago, Deep Root Analytics published an analysis of the changing partisanship of ESPN's audience from 2015 to 2016 with the following key point:





In our analysis, a clear trend emerges: fewer Republican viewers tuned into ESPN in 2016. [...]





All told, the ESPN audience across the network's channels was already liberal in 2015 - but it became more liberal in 2016 as Republicans stopped watching:





The ESPN audience became 5% less Republican in 2016 than 2015 across all 43 markets analyzed.





ESPN2's audience became 10% less Republican during the same time period.





The biggest partisan shift happened on ESPN News, whose audience became 36% less Republican and more Democratic.





ESPNU's audience became 12% more Democratic in 2016 compared to 2015.





ESPN Deportes - whose audience already skewed very liberal - became 27% more Democratic.