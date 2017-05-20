ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES:

"If voting changed anything they'd make it illegal," said the American anarchist Emma Goldman. Ms Goldman might find canvassing in this UK election rather disconcerting. For large numbers of voters - mainly Leavers but some Remainers too - voting has changed something. They like the feeling. With Brexit "we" made a choice; "we" made something happen. (And "we" did something that most of "them" didn't want us to do). That is more important to many than whether the decision was necessarily a good one; after all no one can really tell.





That mood on the doorstep provides some explanation for the growing number of "Re-Leavers" who want to finish the job. Focus groups have heard that voting Tory is the "democratic" thing to do. We are not seeing much support for the "let's have another Brexit vote" party. For newly empowered voters, too many Remainers still manage to sound aghast that voting did actually change something. (I'm embarrassed by my fellow Remainers who make snide remarks about ill-educated voters; perhaps we'd be happier with a more restricted franchise?)