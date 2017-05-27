DUDE, RESIGN WHILE YOU CAN:

Is H.R. McMaster, the White House national security adviser, on the way out? By some signs, he is: President Donald Trump not only excluded him from a key meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his national security adviser Monday night in Jerusalem, he was kept "outside the King David [Hotel] room during the course of the entire meeting," according to an eye-catching Israeli account.





Taken alone, the perceived shaming wouldn't amount to much: Trump has a habit of slighting his aides in public. But the incident came only days after a report in The New York Times that McMaster had fallen out of favor with the president. Trump had "complained that General McMaster talks too much in meetings," and "the president has referred to him as 'a pain,'" The Times said in a report that was not challenged by the White House. By the time Trump left Israel for his meeting in Rome with the Pope, right-wing news sites closely allied with the so-called "nationalist" wing of the White House were serving up full throated criticism of McMaster, a distinguished Army general.