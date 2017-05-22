DONALD'S BUDS:

Several Israeli journalists planning to cover President Trump's visit to the Middle East were denied visas to Saudi Arabia and will not be able to board the press plane.





Orly Azoulay, a reporter for the newspaper Yedioth Ahronot, and Gil Tamary of Channel 10 were scheduled to cover Trump's first overseas visit as Commander-in-Chief, and were approved by the White House to join the press charter plane accompanying the president. But on Wednesday, both were notified that the Saudi embassy had refused to grant them visas to the kingdom, which will be Trump's first stop. The reason given was their affiliation with Israeli media outlets. Both reporters are U.S. citizens. [...]





"I see it as an act of humiliation aimed at President Trump," said Azoulay about the Saudi rejection. In 2007, Azoulay joined president George W. Bush on his trip to Saudi Arabia and was granted a visa.