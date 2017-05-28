DONALD WHO?:

Despite repeated efforts by President Trump to curtail refugee resettlements, the State Department this week quietly lifted the department's restriction on the number of refugees allowed to enter the United States.





The result could be a near doubling of refugees entering the country, from about 830 people a week in the first three weeks of this month to well over 1,500 people per week by next month, according to refugee advocates. Tens of thousands of refugees are waiting to come to the United States.





The State Department's decision was conveyed in an email on Thursday to the private agencies in countries around the world that help refugees manage the nearly two-year application process needed to enter the United States.





In her email, Jennifer L. Smith, a department official, wrote that the refugee groups could begin bringing people to the United States "unconstrained by the weekly quotas that were in place."