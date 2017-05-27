May 27, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
Top Trump aide: Coal doesn't make 'much sense anymore' (Matt Egan, May 26, 2017, CNN Money)
"Coal doesn't even make that much sense anymore as a feedstock," Gary Cohn said, aboard Air Force One on Thursday, referring to raw materials that get converted into a fuel.Cohn, who serves as director of the White House National Economic Council, instead praised natural gas as "such a cleaner fuel" -- and one that America has become an "abundant producer of."While Trump rarely talks up the potential of renewable energy, Cohn sounds like a fan."If you think about how solar and how much wind power we've created in the United States, we can be a manufacturing powerhouse and still be environmentally friendly," Cohn said.
