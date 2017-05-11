May 11, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
Obama-Era Regulation Survives Vote (Chelsea Harvey And Juliet Eilperin, 5/10/17, The Washington Post)
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., unexpectedly voted no against a motion to proceed with consideration of the resolution, along with GOP Sens. Susan Collins, Maine, and Lindsey Graham, S.C. Two Democrats who had considered backing the rule's elimination -- Heidi Heitkamp, of North Dakota and Joe Manchin, of West Virginia -- voted against the motion as well.
McCain, Sasse to oppose Trump's trade nominee over NAFTA (Damian Paletta, May 10, 2017, Washington Post)
You'd not have thought the least powerful first year Executive this side of Johnson and Ford could get any weaker, but he's managed it.Two Senate Republicans on Wednesday said they would vote against President Trump's nominee for U.S. trade representative, questioning the White House's adversarial negotiating tactics with Canada and Mexico.
