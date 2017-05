DONALD WHO?:



Vice President Mike Pence expressed the Trump administration's "unwavering support" for Ukraine's sovereignty in a meeting with the country's foreign minister on May 10.





The VP & Ms Haley have to try to escape the dumpster-fire untainted so they can square off in 2020.



