DONALD IS TESTING A UNIQUE THEORY ON US...:
Days Before He Was Fired, Comey Asked for Money for Russia Investigation (MATTHEW ROSENBERG and MATT APUZZO, MAY 10, 2017, NY Times)
Days before he was fired, James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director, asked the Justice Department for a significant increase in money and personnel for the bureau's investigation into Russia's interference in the presidential election, according to three officials with knowledge of his request.
...that corruption is less objectionable if you conduct it in the open.
