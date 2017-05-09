DO YOU NEED A PSYCHIC TO TELL YOU A TURTLE HASN'T GONE FAR?:

At first blush, Kristine Spencer's ordeal seems filled with a number of hot-button political elements ripped right from last year's presidential election -- a Bernie, a shocking loss, a link to Russia, a swamp, and a wall.





But her story isn't a political thriller at all -- it's a tale about a Gonic woman, a Rochester city councilor, a psychic and a missing tortoise.





Spencer's beloved 6-year-old Russian tortoise Bernie recently returned home on his own, roughly 9½ months after escaping a pen in Spencer's Railroad Avenue back yard in July -- coincidentally, just one day before the tortoise's namesake, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, formally endorsed Hillary Clinton for president.





Spencer is overjoyed because she and her friends spent countless hours posting signs and searching the dense woods and swamp behind her home. They believed Bernie may have made it to the swamp, as Spencer found a hole under her fence and flattened grass, about the width of Bernie, pointing toward the swamp after Bernie went missing July 11.





They even called New York psychic Kristin Thompson, who is experienced at communicating with lost pets. Thompson claimed she could see through Bernie's eyes and was able to feel he was within a mile of the house. While Thompson was confident Bernie would return, things didn't look good for the missing reptile when winter came.





"Winter was so long and so cold," said Spencer, who named Bernie after Sanders because she adopted him from a home in Vermont. "I looked everywhere for him. I didn't think he'd have the wits to survive."





Then, on the evening of April 29, as Spencer's husband, Rochester City Councilor Tom Abbott, was returning home, he spotted a man helping a tortoise cross Railroad Avenue, just a few houses up the street from Spencer and Abbott's home.