DO WE NOT BLEED?:

A Muslim cleric and an elderly Jewish woman melted the heart of a grieving nation with their poignant embrace at the scene of the Manchester terror attack.





Rachel Black, 93, and Sadiq Patel, an imam, came together in grief and worship on Wednesday at a memorial for the 22 people killed and scores wounded in the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.





"We're all the same people. We bleed just like everybody else," Black told Britain's Channel 5 News. [...]





In pictures from the scene, Black pushed herself up from a folding chair to lean on her walker and pray. Overcome with emotion, she was taken in hand by Patel. He helped her walk from the site and carried her chair.





"Renee's 93. Jewish lady. I'm a Muslim man," Patel said. "But at this moment in time faith doesn't mean anything. We don't know what to say, no words can actually express what we're going through.