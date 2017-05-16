May 16, 2017
DAVID ALWAYS BEATS GOLIATH:
PA lawmaker photographed throwing rocks at Israeli troops (ALEXANDER FULBRIGHT, May 16, 2017, Times of Israel)
A Palestinian Authority lawmaker recently took part in violent clashes against Israeli security forces in the West Bank, images of which were published on Monday.In the photos, Fatah party member Jamal Hawil can be seen using a slingshot to hurl rocks at Israeli troops during a riot at the Beit El junction amid large plumes of smoke, as well as taking cover behind makeshift barricades alongside other protesters.
The last two centuries plus teach us that brute force never stops self-determination in the long run, particularly when the party trying to prevent democracy is Western. They are eventually defeated by their own ideals
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 16, 2017 5:46 AM