CRANKING THE TORQUE:





[T]he initial excitement about the formerly closed off country gave way to moral dilemmas over food shortages and other problems caused by tourism, as well as disappointment over limited working internet, lower hotel standards, and lack of running water there. The Allianz study found lack of travel infrastructure was a major cause of anxiety about traveling to Cuba for 13% of Americans.





They have to become more like us for us to want to go there.



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 4, 2017 7:09 AM

