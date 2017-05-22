CALL HIM ISHMAEL:

The source close to the administration, who requested anonymity as the White House denies the story, is now saying that Pence and his team were not made aware of any investigation relating to Flynn's work as a foreign agent for Turkey.

"It's also a fact that if he told McGahn that during the transition, it's also a fact that not only was Pence not made aware of that, no one around Pence was as well," the source said. "And that's an egregious error -- and it has to be intentional. It's either malpractice or intentional, and either are unacceptable."