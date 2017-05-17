BUT IT'S ALL MADE UP...:

Shabtai Shavit, who led the Mossad in the 1990s, said that were he in charge of the intelligence organization today, he would not be inclined to share more information with his American counterparts.





"If tomorrow I were asked to pass information to the CIA, I would do everything I could to not pass it to them. Or I would first protect myself and only then give it, and what I'd give would be totally neutered," Shavit told The Times of Israel in a phone interview.





"If some smart guy decides that he's allowed to leak information, then your partners in cooperation will be fewer or just won't be at all," he warned. [...]





Another former head of the Mossad, Danny Yatom, said Israel should penalize the US over Trump's leak because his acts could endanger Israeli sources.



