May 17, 2017
BUT IT'S ALL MADE UP...:
Former Israeli spymasters rip into Trump, say Israel must reassess intel sharing (Judah Ari Gross, 5/17/17, The Times of Israel)
Shabtai Shavit, who led the Mossad in the 1990s, said that were he in charge of the intelligence organization today, he would not be inclined to share more information with his American counterparts."If tomorrow I were asked to pass information to the CIA, I would do everything I could to not pass it to them. Or I would first protect myself and only then give it, and what I'd give would be totally neutered," Shavit told The Times of Israel in a phone interview."If some smart guy decides that he's allowed to leak information, then your partners in cooperation will be fewer or just won't be at all," he warned. [...]Another former head of the Mossad, Danny Yatom, said Israel should penalize the US over Trump's leak because his acts could endanger Israeli sources."We need to punish the Americans, it's possible, so that we don't put Trump in a position where he is again tempted, we need to abstain from transferring information to him, or to only give him partial information so that he can't endanger any source," said Yatom, who headed the spy agency between 1999 and 2001.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 17, 2017 11:53 AM