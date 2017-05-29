BREEDING UNCERTAINTY:





Confusion surrounding the trade policies of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration means U.S. companies no longer know the rules of the game, a board member and former CEO of toymaker Hasbro (HAS.O) told an international conference on Monday.





Alan G. Hassenfeld, whose family founded America's second largest toymaker in the 1920s, said: "We thought, you know, if you run a business today you would like to know what the rules of the game are," Hassenfeld at told the Horasis conference, attended by business leaders, politicians and academics to discuss globalization and other challenges for corporations.