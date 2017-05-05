BLAIRISM OR BUST:





The results of the local and mayoral elections are extraordinary. A Conservative tide is sweeping across the UK, delivering some surprising results in traditionally Labour areas. The Tories have bagged the Tees Valley mayoralty in the north east of England -- one of the six new "metro mayors". Their candidate had such low expectations of winning that he even pledged to nationalise the local airport (good luck with that). In Glasgow, the Scottish Tories have returned councillors in areas they have never won before. And in the tight West Midlands mayoral race, the Conservatives' Andy Street has triumphed.





Projecting local results on to a general election is tricky but there are some clear trends. The UK Independence party looks to be finished. Since last year's EU referendum, it has struggled to find a purpose and Friday's results suggest that its voters have abandoned it. Theresa May's strategy as Conservative leader has been to build her electoral coalition from the centre ground rightward. Instead of trying to win over centre-left switchers (the approach of her predecessor David Cameron), the prime minister has been focused on winning back Ukippers and reuniting the British right after 20 years of division over Europe. It has worked this week and will probably work again in the general election on June 8.





Electoral doom lies ahead for Labour. There is no plausible positive spin on its performance in the local elections. Sustaining a loss of more than 300 seats while in opposition bodes very badly for the general election. Those who suspect Jeremy Corbyn is driving the party off a cliff have concrete proof that his leadership is one of the worst things to have befallen the party.