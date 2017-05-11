BEING QBed BY GARY MARANGI:

Trump kept a close hold on the process. White House press secretary Sean Spicer and communications director Michael Dubke were brought into the Oval Office and informed of the Comey decision just an hour before the news was announced. Other staffers in the West Wing found out about the FBI director's firing when their cellphones buzzed with news alerts beginning around 5:40 p.m.





The media explosion was immediate and the political backlash was swift, with criticism pouring in not only from Democrats, but also from some Republicans. Trump and some of his advisers did not fully anticipate the ferocious reaction -- in fact, some wrongly assumed many Democrats would support the move because they had been critical of Comey in the past -- and were unprepared to contain the fallout.





When asked Tuesday night for an update on the unfolding situation, one top White House aide simply texted a reporter two fireworks emoji.