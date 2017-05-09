BEATS THE HECK OUT OF PICASSO:





A pineapple that was left in the middle of an art exhibition by two students at a Scottish university has now been "adopted" as a work of art.





Ruairi Gray, 22, and his friend Lloyd Jack, left the exotic fruit they had bought in a supermarket for £1 on a stand at the Look Again exhibition at Robert Gordon University (RGU) as a "joke."





To their surprise, when the two friends later returned to the exhibition four days later, the pineapple had been covered by a glass case and put on show at the center of the display.