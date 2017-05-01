ART IS OBJECTIVE, NOT SUBJECTIVE:

The Australia Council for the Arts, state Arts ministries, Humanities faculties, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), and the Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) should not force taxpayers to fund work that explores the desert of identity and rejoices at mirages. Today, one encounters examples of identity culture in multiple artistic fields. "Join us to explore the meaning of identity," wrote the Director of the 2016 Melbourne Writers Festival on the program's welcome page. The Director of the Melbourne Conservatorium, Gary McPherson, lists identity among his principal research topics. Pamela Burnard, a Cambridge professor and Melbourne University alumnus, considers identity of supreme importance. According to Burnard, academics and music teachers must "understand the voices and the multi-voicedness of students" and celebrate "diverse creativities" for the sake of an "emergent ecology." (I do not know what this means.) John Gray, the well-known critic of liberal humanism, referred to Burnard's ilk as members of "increasingly marginal universities." The more that twenty-first-century societies lose interest in the Humanities, the more Humanities academics pretend to address everyone, promote social participation, and claim to make the world a better place, as if vying for a job on the Oprah Winfrey Network. Christine Liu labelled these people the "new elite of ordinariness" - academics on six-figure salaries that promise each and every identity, "You, too, are worthy of the limelight! You are important!" This is empty flattery.





Identity culture is not new. According to Friedrich Nietzsche, it began with Euripides. "Euripides brought the spectator on to the stage," the young philologist explained. Thanks to Euripides, "people from everyday life pushed their way out of the audience and on to the stage; the mirror which once revealed only great and bold features now became painfully true to life, reproducing conscientiously even the lines which nature had drawn badly." Euripides, in other words, is responsible for Gogglebox and participatory art. Euripides initiated the turn from the grand Hellene to the Graeculus - the "little Greek" that Juvenal loved to mock and that Nietzsche defined as a good-natured, domestic slave. At present, the Graeculus is the figure that Australian taxpayers are commanded to identify with and support - the supposedly good-natured struggler. British taxpayers face a similar problem. According to Gray, they too are forced to pay for the "right" of all citizens, most of whom are middle-class, "to assert what they take to be their identity," especially if their identity can be represented as pitiful or oppressed, just like the Graeculus.