May 25, 2017
AND DON'T STARE AT HIS FINGERS...:
Trump abroad: World leaders told to praise electoral college win and use lots of pictures in documents (Emily Shugerman, Alexandra Wilts, 5/19/17, iNDEPENDENT)
MORE:Delegates to the Nato summit have been cautioned by their Washington consultants to "keep it short" and use plenty of visual aids in talks with the President. Also important is stroking the President's ego; complimenting him on his electoral college win and contrasting him favourably with former President Obama.
Trump and Macron's awkward meeting (aXIOS, 5/25/17)
The two presidents, each wearing dark suits and blue ties (Trump's was thick and royal blue; Macron's was skinny and navy) sat in antique cream-upholstered arm chairs, with two American and French flags behind them. They shook hands for an extended period of time. Each president gripped the other's hand with considerable intensity, their knuckles turning white and their jaws clenching and faces tightening.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 25, 2017 10:25 AM