May 27, 2017
...AND CHEAPER...:
Wind energy's watershed moment (Ann Harder, 5/25/17, Axios)
Ben Fowke, the CEO of Xcel Energy, now says he's fine with wind power on the electric grid."I don't think 5 or 10 years ago I'd be comfortable telling you we could not sacrifice reliability when we're going to have 35% of our energy come from wind," Fowke said on stage at the American Wind Energy Association's annual conference in Anaheim. "I'm telling you, I'm very comfortable with that today."
More a shed coal moment.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 27, 2017 7:11 AM
