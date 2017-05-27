...AND CHEAPER...:

Ben Fowke, the CEO of Xcel Energy, now says he's fine with wind power on the electric grid.





"I don't think 5 or 10 years ago I'd be comfortable telling you we could not sacrifice reliability when we're going to have 35% of our energy come from wind," Fowke said on stage at the American Wind Energy Association's annual conference in Anaheim. "I'm telling you, I'm very comfortable with that today."