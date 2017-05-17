...AND CHEAPER...:





The cutting-edge patties are supplied by Impossible Foods, a Silicon Valley startup which has raised $182 million in venture funding and counts Bill Gates as one of its earliest investors. The company's so-called Impossible Burger is made entirely from plants and is supposed to pack the sizzle and mouth feel of real meat, thanks to a special ingredient that makes the veggie burger seemingly bleed.





"Umami Burger is known for two things: innovation and taste," said Gregg Frazer, chief operating officer for Umami Burger. "Adding a superior product like the Impossible Burger only adds to our arsenal of delicious menu items and continues to put Umami Burger at the forefront of the gourmet burger industry."





For Impossible Foods, the goal isn't to satisfy vegans and vegetarians with a tasty new option. Rather, the company wants meat eaters to embrace the ersatz hamburger in the hopes it can lead to a reduction in the pollution and natural resources required of raising animals for meat -- and at the same time, reach a far bigger market than the 27 million Americans who say they largely shun meat in their diet.