May 17, 2017

ALWAYS BET ON THE DEEP STATE:

As controversy swirls around Trump, Russia watches helplessly (Fred Weir, MAY 17, 2017, CS Monitor)

Kremlin watchers say they feel like helpless observers amid the firestorm of the Russia-related scandals engulfing the Trump administration. While the Kremlin tries to advance what Russian observers say are sincere efforts to establish normal dialogue with a new US president, it is taken in Washington to be further evidence of political collusion between Mr. Trump and Russia.

And instead of realizing the rapprochement it once hoped for with a Trump-led United States, the Kremlin now worries that Trump could set back US-Russian relations for decades.

The only guy who understands america less well than Vlad is Donald.

Posted by at May 17, 2017 2:54 PM

  

