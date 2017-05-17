May 17, 2017
ALWAYS BET ON THE DEEP STATE:
As controversy swirls around Trump, Russia watches helplessly (Fred Weir, MAY 17, 2017, CS Monitor)
Kremlin watchers say they feel like helpless observers amid the firestorm of the Russia-related scandals engulfing the Trump administration. While the Kremlin tries to advance what Russian observers say are sincere efforts to establish normal dialogue with a new US president, it is taken in Washington to be further evidence of political collusion between Mr. Trump and Russia.And instead of realizing the rapprochement it once hoped for with a Trump-led United States, the Kremlin now worries that Trump could set back US-Russian relations for decades.
The only guy who understands america less well than Vlad is Donald.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 17, 2017 2:54 PM