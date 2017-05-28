May 28, 2017
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Twitter Under Fire for 'Misgendering' Millions of Users to Advertisers (Jillian Kay Melchior | 7:34 am, May 28, 2017, Heat Street)
The algorithms aren't pc.It's no secret that companies scrutinize their customers' online habits, drawing inferences for targeted advertising. Last week, Twitter announced a new transparency tool seeking to demystify the process--and promptly found itself under fire for "cissexism" and "egregious rhetorical violence" against transgender, non-binary, and gender-fluid and gender-nonconforming users.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 28, 2017 11:20 AM