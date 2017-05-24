ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:





The five-year-old website, Everyday Feminism, has created an "Emergency May Booster Fund" to fend off "scary financial trouble that's threatening to put a halt to our work -- maybe even as soon as the end of May."





America "shouldn't have to live in a world without independent feminist media" or "an [sic] unique, educational, inside-out approach to fighting everyday oppression," the plea for funds urges.





"It's quite a challenge, to say the least, to create independent, intersectional feminist media in a financially sustainable way, especially in a world that doesn't value what we do," the cash solicitation also says.