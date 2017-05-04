ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Did you hear the one about the President of the United States having oral sex with Russian leader Vladimir Putin?





It's a knee slapper. And there's much more like it heading our way. The only question remaining, perhaps, is a simple one: How low can modern comedians go when it comes to our current Commander in Chief?





Hollywood's hatred for all things Donald Trump is epic, and yet we've only just passed the marker for the President's first 100 days in office. It started more than a year ago, a time when Donald Trump was one of several Republican candidates vying for the party's presidential nomination. Louis CK called Trump Hitler. So did Sarah Silverman.





It was over the top. Outrageous. Yet, at the time, comedians were talking about a candidate. He wasn't president yet. Even those who despise a particular president understand the office itself deserves some respect.