ALL ANGLOSPHERIC POLITICS IS THE SAME:





The most powerful word in politics, one of Margaret Thatcher's campaign advisers once told me, is "moderate". How was it then that she kept on winning elections? The Lady bore many descriptions but moderate was not usually among them. Easy. These things are relative. Under Michael Foot's leadership the Labour party had rushed off to the distant fringes of the far left. Thatcher could redraw the boundaries of politics' centre ground. [...]





To imagine Mr Corbyn in 10 Downing Street is to bestow on Mrs May the mantle of common sense. On balance, British voters do not judge Fidel Castro's Cuba to be a success story Britain should emulate. They prefer the Union Flag to the hammer and sickle waved by Mr Corbyn's supporters. Labour has some popular policies and there are parts of the country where Tories still draw considerable hostility. But in fabled Middle Britain Labour has claimed the extremist tag.





Mr Corbyn has allowed Mrs May to reunite the forces of the right. That is what happened in last week's local elections, when voters who had formerly backed the United Kingdom Independence party returned in droves to the Tory fold. Ukip now looks spent as a political force except in so far as it also offers a home to working class voters disenfranchised by the Mr Corbyn's metropolitan socialism.