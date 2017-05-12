May 12, 2017
ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:
An Algorithm Summarizes Lengthy Text Surprisingly Well : Training software to accurately sum up information in documents could have great impact in many fields, such as medicine, law, and scientific research. (Will Knight May 12, 2017, MIT Technology Review)
An algorithm developed by researchers at Salesforce shows how computers may eventually take on the job of summarizing documents. It uses several machine-learning tricks to produce surprisingly coherent and accurate snippets of text from longer pieces. And while it isn't yet as good as a person, it hints at how condensing text could eventually become automated.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 12, 2017 5:58 AM