May 1, 2017
ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:
New robotic drill performs skull surgery 50 times faster (Kaya Yurieff, May 1, 2017, CNN)
A robotic drill could perform your future surgery -- way, way faster than usual.Researchers from the University of Utah have created an automated machine that can do a complicated cranial surgery 50 times faster than standard procedures. The team's approach reduces the surgery time from two hours with a hand drill to two-and-a-half minutes.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 1, 2017 6:36 PM