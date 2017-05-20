A SELF-LOVE PRESIDENT IN A NEIGHBOR-LOVE COUNTRY:

As President Trump begins his first overseas trip, Americans have widely differing views of his approach to foreign policy. But a majority of both Republicans and Democrats want the U.S. to continue its robust engagement with the rest of the world.





More than half the people surveyed in a new NPR/Ipsos poll said America's foreign policy should focus on maintaining the current global order -- with the U.S. at the center. Less than a quarter said the country's foreign policy should look out for Americans, even if it harms people in other countries.