A SELF-LOVE PRESIDENT IN A NEIGHBOR-LOVE COUNTRY:
NPR/Ipsos Poll: Americans Aren't So Hot On 'America First' (Scott Horsley, 5/20/17, NPR)
As President Trump begins his first overseas trip, Americans have widely differing views of his approach to foreign policy. But a majority of both Republicans and Democrats want the U.S. to continue its robust engagement with the rest of the world.More than half the people surveyed in a new NPR/Ipsos poll said America's foreign policy should focus on maintaining the current global order -- with the U.S. at the center. Less than a quarter said the country's foreign policy should look out for Americans, even if it harms people in other countries.
It's unAmerican and unChristian, but I repeat myself...
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 20, 2017 8:17 AM