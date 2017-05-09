May 9, 2017
A SAD LITTLE MAN WITH SAD LITTLE HANDS:
Condoleezza Rice: I feel bad for 'lonely' President Trump (Sarah Taylor, 5/09/17, The Blaze)
Rice expressed some sadness for the president:He had never been in government before. And when you haven't been in government before, sometimes it looks kind of easy in there, until you get in there. And when he said, you know, "This job's a lot harder than I thought," I actually kind of felt bad for him, because it is a really hard job, and it's a lonely job, and you want people around you who you trust.
Pretty sure pity wasn't the reaction he expected his presidency to provoke.
