A LOT OF EFFORT FOR A COUPLE RUGS:





The happy graduates of Kimball Union Academy took center stage Saturday but, with Gov. Chris Sununu as the commencement speaker, the "Hanover bears" received honorable mention.





"Some days you work on a $12 billion budget, the next day you save bears," Sununu said during his remarks to a smattering of applause. "Go ahead, cheer for the bears," he said. "If anyone see any bears, let us know."





Sununu was referring to his intervention on Thursday in a brewing controversy in Hanover over a decision earlier in the week by the state Fish and Game Department's bear biologist to capture a sow and her three yearlings and destroy them because they had become too accustomed to humans -- in one instance a week ago even entering a house on Thompson Terrace.





The governor's involvement means the bears instead will be captured and relocated up north.





Had the governor been behind Wheelock Terrace at the end of Buck Road on Saturday, he would have seen them.





Hanover Deputy Fire Chief Michael Hinsley found two of the yearlings gorging themselves on garbage inside an open dumpster. As he approaches, the bears are eating from torn open plastic trash bags.