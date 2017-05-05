May 5, 2017
A CLASSIC KINSLEY GAFFE:
Trump says 'everybody', not just Australia, has better healthcare than US (David Smith, 5 May 2017, The Guardian)
The president triggered astonishment and glee by drawing the comparison in Australia's favour during a meeting with prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, hours after the House narrowly passed a bill to repeal parts of Obamacare.On Friday, Trump stuck to his guns - with a clarification. "Of course the Australians have better healthcare than we do - everybody does," he wrote on Twitter.
