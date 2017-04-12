April 12, 2017
YEAH, BUT HE MANAGED TO DISTRACT THE rIGHT FOR A WEEK:
CNN Exclusive: Classified docs contradict Nunes surveillance claims, GOP and Dem sources say (Jim Sciutto, Manu Raju and Eric Bradner, 4/11/17, CNN)
And all it cost was his credibility.After a review of the same intelligence reports brought to light by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers and aides have so far found no evidence that Obama administration officials did anything unusual or illegal, multiple sources in both parties tell CNN.
