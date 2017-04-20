April 20, 2017

WINNING THE WAR ON WAGES:

Immigrants flooded California construction. Worker pay sank. Here's why (NATALIE KITROEFF, APRIL 20, 2017, LA Times)

In the span of a few decades, Los Angeles area construction went from an industry that was two-thirds white, and largely unionized, to one that is overwhelmingly Latino, mostly nonunion and heavily reliant on immigrants, according to a Los Angeles Times review of federal data.

At the same time, the job got less lucrative. American construction workers today make $5 an hour less than they did in the early 1970s, after adjusting for inflation.

It's impossible to overstate deflationary pressure.
