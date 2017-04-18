WHO WAS EVER MORE PRO-WOMAN?:





"I think the thing that my parents did so well and might surprise people, although I don't know why, is that they really wanted us to be curious, independent thinkers," the Today correspondent tells PEOPLE. "They wanted to raise us to have our own views and to be able to articulate them."





She says that as kids, she and her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush "always felt sorry for the boys in her class because our dad led us to believe that we were the smartest, most capable kids out there," she says.





"People laugh at this, but I think my dad was a feminist. He showed us that we could be whatever we wanted to be. I want my girls to feel that way. I want them to feel strong and capable and feel like they can conquer the world."