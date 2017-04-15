April 15, 2017
WHO KNEW YOUR CANDIDATE COULD BE LESS POPULAR THAN HILLARY/DONALD?:
Only 45% of Labour voters think Corbyn would be best PM: poll (Damien Gayle, 15 April 2017, The Guardian)
Fewer than half of Labour voters think Jeremy Corbyn would be the best prime minister, according to a new poll for the Observer that finds the Conservatives remain the most trusted party on all key issues except the NHS.Research by Opinium suggests that, given a two-way choice between Corbyn and Theresa May, 14% of voters think the Labour leader would make the best leader of the country, compared with 47% for the prime minister. Among Labour voters asked the question, only 45% said they would like to see Corbyn in No 10.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 15, 2017 8:41 AM