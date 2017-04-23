April 23, 2017
WHICH IS WHY ISIS WAS NEVER A THREAT:
Al Qaeda chief urges jihadists to use guerrilla tactics in Syria (Reuters, 4/23/17)
Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri has called on Syrian Sunni jihadists to wage guerrilla war against enemies ranging from Syrian President Bashar al Assad and his Iranian-backed allies to Western powers.In an audio recording posted online on Sunday, Zawahri called for the rebels to be patient, saying they should be prepared for a long battle with the Western-led coalition in Iraq and Syria and Iranian-backed Shi'ites fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar al Assad's government.
All they have to do is repudiate even the pretense of a caliphate.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 23, 2017 6:12 PM