WHATEVER IVANKA WANTS, IVANKA GETS:

(Emily Zanotti, April 10, 2017, Heat Street)

After seeing pictures of Syrian children, dead from Bashar Al-Assad's Sarin gas attacks, Ivanka Trump put the screws to her father to do something dramatic, according to diplomatic cables sent between the US and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.





The UK's Sunday Times reported that Ivanka saw the photos on television and was "genuinely shaken." She tweeted out a response, and as her father, the President was working to control his infighting Oval Office, quietly influencing him to take immediate action.