WHAT WAS LABOUR?:

For the first time in decades, Scotland's Tories have a confident gleam in their eyes. Almost exactly 20 years after being wiped from Scotland's electoral map by New Labour in 1997, losing all their MPs, the party is on the brink of a Westminster revival.





The first Scottish opinion polls published since Theresa May announced the snap election suggest the Scottish Tories could win up to a dozen Westminster seats, nearly all of them at the expense of Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish National party.