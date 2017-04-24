April 24, 2017
WHAT WAS LABOUR?:
Scottish Tories back in contention 20 years on from New Labour rout (Severin Carrell, 24 April 2017, The Guardian)
For the first time in decades, Scotland's Tories have a confident gleam in their eyes. Almost exactly 20 years after being wiped from Scotland's electoral map by New Labour in 1997, losing all their MPs, the party is on the brink of a Westminster revival.The first Scottish opinion polls published since Theresa May announced the snap election suggest the Scottish Tories could win up to a dozen Westminster seats, nearly all of them at the expense of Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish National party.
