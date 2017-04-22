WHAT A GENUINE APOLOGY TOUR LOOKS LIKE:

US Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday the United States would honor a refugee deal with Australia, even though the Trump administration doesn't "admire" it.





Under the deal that President Donald Trump described as "dumb," the United States would take up to 1,250 asylum seekers in detention camps on Nauru and Papua New Guinea. In exchange, Australia would take asylum seekers in the United States from El Salvador Guatemala and Honduras.





"We will honor this agreement out of respect to this enormously important alliance," Pence told a joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney.