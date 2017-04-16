April 16, 2017
WELL, HE IS BOMBING...:
Trump's Latest Really Low Poll Numbers And What They Mean (Jonathan D. Salant, April 16, 2017, National Memo)
Fewer than 4 in 10 U.S. voters approve of President Donald Trump's performance in office, according to a Marist College poll released after the bombing attack in Syria.They also expressed dissatisfaction with the way Trump was handling foreign policy, said the county's international role was diminished under his administration, and said they had little or no trust in the president to make the right decision in an international crisis.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 16, 2017 6:02 PM